Market radar: March 21, 2026 to April 22, 2026

T he technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying, with the sector not only outperforming benchmark indices amid volatile global cues, but also lifting overall market capitalisation significantly. The momentum reinforces sustained investor interest in the defence pack.

BS Defence Index

BS Defence Index The index staged a strong recovery through April, moving decisively above 200 DMA while also holding above 50 DMA, indicating that both short and long-term trends are positive.

Index returns