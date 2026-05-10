Market radar: March 21, 2026 to April 22, 2026
The index reached a market capitalisation of ₹11.6 trillion, with all 25 constituents moving northward. MTAR Technologies and Apollo Micro Systems led the surge
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The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying. Photo: Shutterstock
Defence stands out
The index outperformed both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, even as prolonged instability in West Asia kept broader market sentiment on edge.
BS Defence Index companies
The index reached a market capitalisation of ₹11.6 trillion, with all 25 constituents moving northward. MTAR Technologies and Apollo Micro Systems led the surge.
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First Published: May 10 2026 | 8:27 AM IST
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