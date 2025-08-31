A supersonic streak across the Himalayan sky

The Indian Army conducted high-altitude testing of Akash Prime, which is an upgraded variant of the medium-range surface-to-air missile by the same first name, in mid-July. In a media statement, the Ministry of Defence said the missile had destroyed two aerial high-speed unmanned targets successfully in Ladakh. The Prime is capable of simultaneously engaging multiple targets in group mode or autonomous mode, and it can be fired from locations slightly higher than 4,500 metres. The missile has been developed for the army’s air defence unit, especially for deployment in mountainous areas along India’s border with China. The Prime is different