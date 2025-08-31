RAN Samwad: With Rajnath's call, the indian way of war takes shape

“It would not be wrong to say that the age we live in has just one doctrine — that there is none. Circumstances and challenges are changing with such speed that every nation is compelled to keep its strategy flexible and responsive.” In his plenary address last week, delivered at a first-of-its-kind tri-service seminar on war, warfare, and warfighting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered the clearest distillation yet of the shifting nature of the battlefield — a landscape of uncertainty that India’s armed forces continue to adapt to.

Addressing serving officers, veterans, and experts at the RAN Samwad seminar last