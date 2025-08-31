Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / RAN Samwad: With Rajnath's call, the indian way of war takes shape

RAN Samwad: With Rajnath's call, the indian way of war takes shape

In its place appears to be a posture of punitive deterrence: A move from restraint-based reactivity to imposing costs and deterring future provocations

Our endeavour must be to define the battlefield and the rules of the game ourselves, compelling the adversary to fight there (on our terms, said Rajnath Singh. | Photo: PTI
premium

Our endeavour must be to define the battlefield and the rules of the game ourselves, compelling the adversary to fight there (on our terms, said Rajnath Singh. | Photo: PTI

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 10:56 PM IST
“It would not be wrong to say that the age we live in has just one doctrine — that there is none. Circumstances and challenges are changing with such speed that every nation is compelled to keep its strategy flexible and responsive.” In his plenary address last week, delivered at a first-of-its-kind tri-service seminar on war, warfare, and warfighting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered the clearest distillation yet of the shifting nature of the battlefield — a landscape of uncertainty that India’s armed forces continue to adapt to.
 
Addressing serving officers, veterans, and experts at the RAN Samwad seminar last
Topics : Rajnath Singh Indian Defence defence firms Indian Defence forces Operation Sindoor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon