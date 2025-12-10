AI in the Box: Army's plan to gain an edge

B etween May 7 and 10, as missiles, drones, and artillery shells streaked across the skies dividing India and Pakistan, another front quietly opened: not of steel and fire, but of vast streams of weaponised data. On this newer battlefield, dominated by algorithms and software, the Indian armed forces — air, naval, and ground — turned to artificial intelligence (AI). Codenamed Operation Sindoor by India, the conflict began with India’s strikes on terrorist targets across the border in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, which India claims was carried out by Pakistani nationals, and escalated after Pakistan targeted Indian