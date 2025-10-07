Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / An easy alliance that grew bold

An easy alliance that grew bold

India and Israel move from a secretive beginning to a close strategic relationship

9 min read | Updated On : Oct 07 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Share
Mohammad Asif KhanMohammad Asif Khan
Drishti 10, an Indian variant of the Hermes 900 UAV, co-developed by Adani Defence and Israel’s Elbit Systems (Photo: Reuters)

Drishti 10, an Indian variant of the Hermes 900 UAV, co-developed by Adani Defence and Israel’s Elbit Systems (Photo: Reuters)

At the height of the 1962 China-India war, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made a discreet request to Israel for weapons. For a government that had not publicly recognised Israel and aligned itself with the Palestinian cause, the outreach was politically risky. As a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), India kept distance from Cold War blocs while voicing solidarity with post-colonial states. But when Indian soldiers ran short of small arms and ammunition against China’s better-equipped forces, pragmatism outweighed hesitation.What followed set the tone for a complicated relationship. New Delhi asked Israel to ship the weapons without its

Written By

Mohammad Asif Khan

Mohammad Asif KhanMohammad Asif Khan is a Senior Correspondent at Business Standard, where he covers defence, security, and strategic affairs.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

In this article :

Defence and Geopolitics News India Israel ties External Affairs Ministry
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon