An easy alliance that grew bold

A t the height of the 1962 China-India war, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made a discreet request to Israel for weapons. For a government that had not publicly recognised Israel and aligned itself with the Palestinian cause, the outreach was politically risky. As a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), India kept distance from Cold War blocs while voicing solidarity with post-colonial states. But when Indian soldiers ran short of small arms and ammunition against China’s better-equipped forces, pragmatism outweighed hesitation.What followed set the tone for a complicated relationship. New Delhi asked Israel to ship the weapons without its