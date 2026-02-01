Budget 2026: Agnipath outlay jumps to 56%, defence pensioners also gain

T he Union government on Sunday allocated ₹171,338.22 crore for defence pensions in FY27, as compared to last year’s revised estimates (RE) of ₹169,186.50 crore, a rise of 1.27 per cent, while increasing the allocation for the contractual Agnipath scheme by 56 per cent to ₹15,173.68 crore.

The allocation in the defence pensions is ₹10,543 crore more than last year’s ₹160,795 crore BE, a 6.55 per cent rise, strengthening the government’s commitment towards one rank one pension for retired personnel.

Of the total allocation for pensions, the army's share has risen from ₹141,751 crore in FY26 to ₹151,631 crore in FY27. The navy’s pension bill has grown from ₹9,463.80 crore to ₹10,023.60 crore, while the air force allocation remains largely stable at ₹17,646.13 crore, even lower than the RE ₹17,656.27 of the previous year.