Union Budget 2026-27 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present Budget at 11 am; taxes, capex in focus
Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her 9th straight Union Budget in Lok Sabha at 11 am, with focus likely on taxes, capex, manufacturing; catch live updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha today (Sunday, February 1) at 11 am. This marks the first time the annual Union Budget will be tabled on a Sunday.
The FY27 Budget will also be Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget. The Budget speech this year is expected to focus on long-term priorities and policy continuity, rather than headline-grabbing announcements or major surprises.
When and where will the Union Budget 2026 be presented?
The Union Budget 2026 will be presented today, Sunday, February 1, 2026, with the Budget speech scheduled to begin at 11 am IST in Parliament. Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha, and the speech is expected to last around 60–90 minutes.
Following the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament House, New Delhi.
Where to watch the Union Budget 2026 speech live?
The Union Budget 2026 speech can be watched live on the following television channels:
- Doordarshan
- Sansad TV
The Budget speech will also be streamed live online from 11 am on official digital platforms, including:
- Sansad TV’s YouTube channel
- PIB India’s YouTube channel
- indiabudget.gov.in
- Other official government websites
Business Standard will provide live coverage on its website, including the live stream from the Lok Sabha, along with minute-by-minute updates, expert reactions, and detailed analysis after the Budget speech.
What to expect from the Union Budget 2026?
The Union Budget speech this year is expected to prioritise policy continuity and long-term economic goals, with limited scope for major surprises.
Taxes: Income tax will remain a key focus in Budget 2026. However, major changes to tax slabs are unlikely, following the relief announced last year that benefited middle-class taxpayers.
Capital expenditure: Capital expenditure is expected to remain the central pillar of the Budget. For FY27, economists anticipate another meaningful increase in capex, albeit at a more measured pace than the sharp post-pandemic expansion. Priority sectors are likely to include railways, renewable energy, power transmission, defence, and urban transport.
Jobs: Job creation is expected to feature prominently, with potential incentives linked to labour-intensive manufacturing, along with a push for skilling and apprenticeship programmes.
Manufacturing: The government may announce refinements to production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes as it reviews their effectiveness in boosting manufacturing capacity, exports, and employment.
Green transition: With India accelerating its energy-transition agenda, the FY27 Budget is expected to strengthen support for renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery storage, and electric mobility. Measures to boost domestic manufacturing of clean-energy equipment and reduce import dependence are also likely.
Poll-bound states in focus: Although FY27 is not an election year, the Budget will be closely scrutinised for political signals ahead of key state elections. The government may include new measures for poll-bound states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam.
8:19 AM
Union Budget 2026 set to focus on reforms as spending scope narrows amid risks
Union Budget 2026–27 is expected to strengthen domestic policy reforms amid global uncertainties, including US tariffs and geopolitical tensions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget at 11 am IST, while keeping spending in check, as expected tax cuts could reduce revenue by ₹1.5 trillion ($16 billion) this fiscal year.
8:13 AM
Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Poll-bound states likely to get extra attention
Although FY27 is not an election year, the Union Budget 2026 is expected to signal political priorities, with potential measures for poll-bound states and Union Territory set to hold Assembly elections in 2026: Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
8:04 AM
What were the key projections of the Economic Survey 2026–27?
Ahead of the Union Budget, the Economic Survey 2026–27 was tabled in Parliament on January 29. The survey projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8–7.2 per cent for FY27, citing strong macroeconomic stability. It highlighted swadeshi as a key element in the government’s broader strategic approach. The report also upgraded India’s medium-term potential growth rate to 7 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent in the FY23 Economic Survey, reflecting the cumulative impact of recent policy reforms.
7:58 AM
GIFT Nifty futures indicate subdued start as markets open for Union Budget 2026
GIFT Nifty futures signalled a muted opening for India’s benchmark equity indices on Sunday, as markets hold a special trading session ahead of the Union Budget 2026–27, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later today.
7:54 AM
Budget 2026 LIVE: Green transition, clean energy set to remain key focus
The FY27 Budget is expected to bolster India’s energy-transition push, with support for renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery storage, and electric mobility. Measures to enhance domestic manufacturing of clean-energy equipment and reduce import dependence are also likely.
7:50 AM
Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Jobs, manufacturing expected to take centre stage
The Union Budget 2026 is expected to prioritise job creation, with incentives for labour-intensive manufacturing, skilling and apprenticeship programmes, along with possible refinements to PLI schemes to boost capacity, exports and employment.
7:35 AM
Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Stock markets to remain open today
Stock markets will remain open on Sunday, February 1, with the NSE and BSE holding a special trading session as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026–27. Pre-market trading will run from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, followed by normal market hours from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
7:30 AM
Budget 2026-27 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present her 9th consecutive Budget
Union Budget 2026 marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth straight presentation of the country’s annual financial statement in Parliament, making her the first finance minister to deliver nine back-to-back Budgets.
7:25 AM
Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Who’s in FM Sitharaman’s Budget team
The FY27 Budget is being presented with a core team of senior bureaucrats and economists, led by economic affairs secretary Anuradha Thakur, alongside expenditure, revenue, financial services and DIPAM secretaries, and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.
7:21 AM
Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Taxes likely to remain key focus in the Union Budget
Taxes will remain in focus in Budget 2026, though major changes to income tax slabs are unlikely after last year’s relief for middle-class taxpayers.
7:14 AM
Where to watch the 2026 Union Budget speech live?
The Union Budget 2026 speech can be watched live on Doordarshan and Sansad TV, with the telecast expected to begin shortly before the Finance Minister starts her address. The speech will also be streamed live from 11 am on official platforms, including Sansad TV’s YouTube channel, PIB India’s YouTube channel, indiabudget.gov.in, and other government websites. You can also catch the live coverage on Business Standard's website.
7:11 AM
Which sectors to watch out for in the Union Budget 2026-27?
Key sectors including railways, defence, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, MSMEs, electronics, renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to be in focus in the Union Budget 2026–27.
7:09 AM
Budget 2026 Live updates: When and where will the Union Budget speech be delivered?
The Union Budget 2026 will be presented today (Sunday, February 1, 2026). The Budget speech will begin at 11 am IST (Indian Standard Time) in Parliament. Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha.
7:03 AM
Budget 2026 Live updates: FM Sitharaman set to present Union Budget 2026–27 at 11 am today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha today, Sunday, February 1, at 11 am. This will be the first time the annual Budget is tabled on a Sunday. The Budget speech is expected to focus on policy continuity and long-term priorities, rather than major announcements or surprises.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Union Budget taxes Direct taxes Finance minister Indian Economy manufacturing Jobs in India
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 6:59 AM IST