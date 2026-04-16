Chinese, Russian intelligence shaping Iran war? Here's what to know

W ithout deploying troops or firing weapons, China and Russia are being reportedly viewed as indirect enablers in the ongoing West Asia conflict. The latest reports suggest that Iran is using a Chinese-built reconnaissance satellite to enhance targeting against US military bases - a situation that highlights how modern warfare is being influenced by actors operating from the shadows. According to a Reuters report, Iran secretly acquired a Chinese satellite, identified as TEE-01B in late 2024 and used it during the conflict to monitor US military installations across West Asia. A claim which has been rejected by China. The satellite was built and launched by Chinese company Earth Eye Co and was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after it was launched into space from China. The report cited leaked Iranian military documents as proof.

Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to monitor major US military sites, the newspaper said, citing time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery and orbital analysis. The images were taken in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, the Financial Times said. Also Read West Asia conflict hits Rajasthan tourism, bookings plunge sharply Separate reports indicate that imagery gathered from the satellite coincided with Iranian strikes on US-linked facilities across the region, suggesting it was used not just for surveillance but also for battle damage assessment and targeting refinement. Space and AI use in warfare A report by the The Washington Post highlights that much of this intelligence flow is being driven by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of Chinese private firms, some of which have links to the People’s Liberation Army.

These companies are combining artificial intelligence with open-source data, including flight trackers, satellite imagery and shipping logs to generate insights that they claim can “expose” the movements of US forces. The report notes that while China has sought to distance itself from any direct involvement in the Iran conflict, many of these firms have been a part of China’s efforts to push civil-military integration over the past five years. The report added that China has invested heavily in such efforts, with hundreds of millions of dollars being pumped into private AI firms dealing in defence applications, with further expansion planned under a new five-year national strategy.

The report further notes that companies like MizarVision, a Hangzhou-based firm founded in 2021, are using a blend of Western and Chinese data which are filtered through AI systems to track activity at US bases in West Asia to monitor naval deployment and identify aircraft and missile defence systems. The firm, not being formally part of the Chinese military, holds a National Military Standard certification required for suppliers to the PLA. Its analyses, shared on social media platforms, have reportedly detailed US force build-ups ahead of operations, including the movement of carrier strike groups such as the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln and aircraft deployments at bases across Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.