Chinese, Russian intelligence shaping Iran war? Here's what to know
Iran reportedly used a Chinese-built reconnaissance satellite to enhance targeting against US military bases
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The US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sails in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location in March (Photo: Reuters)
Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to monitor major US military sites, the newspaper said, citing time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery and orbital analysis. The images were taken in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, the Financial Times said.
Separate reports indicate that imagery gathered from the satellite coincided with Iranian strikes on US-linked facilities across the region, suggesting it was used not just for surveillance but also for battle damage assessment and targeting refinement.
Space and AI use in warfare
A report by the The Washington Post highlights that much of this intelligence flow is being driven by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of Chinese private firms, some of which have links to the People’s Liberation Army.
These companies are combining artificial intelligence with open-source data, including flight trackers, satellite imagery and shipping logs to generate insights that they claim can “expose” the movements of US forces.
The report notes that while China has sought to distance itself from any direct involvement in the Iran conflict, many of these firms have been a part of China’s efforts to push civil-military integration over the past five years.
The report added that China has invested heavily in such efforts, with hundreds of millions of dollars being pumped into private AI firms dealing in defence applications, with further expansion planned under a new five-year national strategy.
The report further notes that companies like MizarVision, a Hangzhou-based firm founded in 2021, are using a blend of Western and Chinese data which are filtered through AI systems to track activity at US bases in West Asia to monitor naval deployment and identify aircraft and missile defence systems.
The firm, not being formally part of the Chinese military, holds a National Military Standard certification required for suppliers to the PLA. Its analyses, shared on social media platforms, have reportedly detailed US force build-ups ahead of operations, including the movement of carrier strike groups such as the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln and aircraft deployments at bases across Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
“The proliferation of more and more capable private sector geospatial analysis companies in China will augment China’s defence capabilities and ability to contest US forces in a crisis,” said Ryan Fedasiuk, as cited by The Washington Post.
Russia is also reportedly contributing and providing credible intelligence and advanced drones, likely Russia's upgraded version of Shahed - Geran 2 - to Iran. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Russia may have provided Iran with satellite imagery and operational data to help track US forces in the region. Russia has denied the claim, terming it as “fake news”.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:09 PM IST
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