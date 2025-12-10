Friendly caution

I n late November, some high billboards along arterial roads in and around New Delhi carried cutout photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. All sponsored by the Russian state broadcaster Russia Today, one billboard read, “The voice of an old friendship. Clearer than ever.” Ahead of Putin’s India visit, over December 4 and 5, for a summit meeting with Modi, foreign policy analysts said bilateral strategic ties were firm but manoeuvres in the overall relationship were likely amid pressure from the United States (US).This would be 23rd in the summit series. The last one was held