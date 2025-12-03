Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dinner with PM Modi to state banquet: Putin's agenda during India visit

Dinner with PM Modi to state banquet: Putin's agenda during India visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4-5, starting with a private dinner with PM Modi, followed by bilateral talks, business meetings and a state banquet

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This marks his first official trip to India since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
 
The visit will kick off with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a reciprocal gesture following Modi’s visit to Moscow in July 2024.

Putin's visit to India

 
The agenda for the two-day visit includes a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, followed by bilateral talks between Putin and Modi, The Indian Express reported.
 
 
On December 5, the leaders will address business leaders from both countries and oversee the launch of Russia Today’s India operations. The visit will conclude with a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
 
Putin last visited India in December 2021, just months before the Ukraine war began. The South Block is preparing the ceremonial arrangements for this visit, marking the 23rd annual summit between India and Russia in 26 years. 

Strengthening labour, trade and economic ties

 
Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs said both sides are working on a labour mobility agreement, allowing Indian skilled and semi-skilled professionals to work in Russia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors, the news report said. The agreement has been finalised and is in the last stage of internal processing.
 
The two nations are also focusing on trade and economic ties, with negotiations ongoing for a potential free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Ceremonial events and business engagements

 
On December 5, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan, followed by bilateral talks with PM Modi at the 23rd India-Russia Summit at Hyderabad House.
 
Later, the leaders will meet business leaders at Bharat Mandapam, coinciding with the launch of Russia Today’s India operations, backed by the Russian government, has formed a 100-member bureau to start its television operations in India.  ALSO READ | Putin visit: India, Russia to discuss Su-57 stealth jets, more S-400 units

Kremlin on visit’s significance

 
The Kremlin has called Putin’s India visit a major moment for bilateral relations. In a statement shared by news agency TASS, the Kremlin said, "Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India is significant, as it will enable a comprehensive discussion of the full spectrum of bilateral relations."
 
The statement further added, "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues."

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

