India builds the arsenal, others fire first

India builds the arsenal, others fire first

Howitzers and rifles made in Pune and Bengaluru march overseas while India's own soldiers wait in line

7 min read | Updated On : Aug 31 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Martand MishraMartand Mishra
Defence manufacturing in India has been attracting international orders worth billions of dollars.

Defence manufacturing in India has been attracting international orders worth billions of dollars. Exports hit ~23,622 crore (around $2.7 billion) in 2024-25, up 12.04 per cent from ~21,083 crore the previous year, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Some of the most advanced defence systems built in the country are rolling off assembly lines in cities such as Pune and Bengaluru. Demand abroad is rising. Yet, while foreign buyers are signing contracts, India’s armed forces often appear reluctant to place orders — or are slow to act. Bharat Forge’s main artillery platform — the 155-millimetre (mm), 52-calibre Advanced Towed Artillery

WRITTEN BY: Martand Mishra

Martand MishraMartand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Defence arsenal
