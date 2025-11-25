Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to build HAMMER strike system with France. What this weapon can do

India to build HAMMER strike system with France. What this weapon can do

Rather than functioning as a traditional missile, the HAMMER is a modular guidance-and-propulsion kit attached to unguided bombs, enabling precision strikes for the Rafale and Tejas from stand-off ran

The HAMMER is a combat-proven, precision-guided air-to-ground weapon that can be integrated with multiple aircraft platforms.| Photo: Safran Group

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

India and France have moved to deepen their defence industrial cooperation with a new agreement to jointly manufacture a precision air-to-ground weapon in the country. The Ministry of Defence on Monday announced that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran Electronics & Defence (SED) have signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) to produce the Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) system in India.
 
According to the defence ministry, the JVCA formalises an intent first expressed in a memorandum of understanding signed between BEL and SED on February 11 during Aero India. The planned Joint Venture Company will be incorporated in India as a private limited entity with a 50:50 shareholding structure. The company will localise manufacturing, supply and maintenance of the HAMMER system to meet operational needs of both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.
 
 
The agreement was signed by BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain and SED Executive Vice-President Alexandre Ziegler. The event was attended by Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and SED Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andries, PTI reported.
 
The indigenisation level is expected to progressively rise to 60 per cent, with key sub-assemblies, electronics and mechanical components manufactured domestically. Production transfer will occur in phases, with BEL taking the lead on final assembly, testing and quality assurance. No financial details of the arrangement were disclosed.
 
It was earlier reported that India has used the HAMMER system during Operation Sindoor. The deal now formalises in-country production and indigenisation of the weapon system.

What is the HAMMER system and how will it help the Air Force?

 
The HAMMER is a combat-proven, precision-guided air-to-ground weapon that can be integrated with multiple aircraft platforms. The defence ministry said it is suitable for the Rafale fighter jet and the Indian-developed light combat aircraft Tejas.
 
The system supports multiple warhead configurations at 125 kg, 250 kg, 500 kg and 1,000 kg and offers guidance options including GPS/INS, infrared or laser terminal seekers. With a range of up to 70 km, it enables stand-off attacks from outside hostile air defence coverage.
 
Its guidance mechanism is designed to maintain accuracy even in electronic warfare or GPS-denied environments. The ministry highlighted its effectiveness against stationary and moving targets and its adaptability across mission types.
 

Who else uses the HAMMER and how is it configured?

 
Rather than functioning as a traditional missile, the HAMMER is a guidance and propulsion kit attached to conventional unguided bombs, converting them into precision weapons. Its modular structure allows rapid reconfiguration based on operational requirements, including different payloads and terminal guidance systems.
 
The HAMMER has been used in combat operations in Mali, Libya and Syria and is deployed by several NATO-aligned countries. Ukraine has received several hundred HAMMER systems from France since early 2024 and has used them across multiple aircraft types.
 

How does the HAMMER pact fit into wider India–France defence cooperation?

 
The new pact builds on a series of defence collaborations between Indian firms and Safran. In August, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India would work with the French company on manufacturing fighter jet engines domestically. India has also approved the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets valued at Rs 640 billion.
 
The Rafale platform has become an important component of India’s combat aircraft inventory amid regional security challenges involving China and Pakistan.
 
The agreement also comes soon after the mishap of a Tejas fighter aircraft at the Dubai Airshow last week, in which the pilot lost his life.  (with agency inputs)

Rajnath Singh India-France defence manufacturing sector Defence Procurement Defence arsenal Indian defence industry

Nov 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

