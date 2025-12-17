New diving craft to bolster Indian Navy's underwater operations capability

T he Indian Navy recently commissioned Diving Support Craft (DSC) A20, the first of five indigenously built vessels designed to strengthen underwater and coastal infrastructure.

DSC A20 is built by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, a private company, with design and testing support from the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory. The vessel marks another milestone in the Navy’s drive for indigenising specialised maritime platforms, said a government press statement.

The vessel was commissioned at the naval base in Kochi. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, flag officer commanding-in-chief of Southern Naval Command, presided over the event on Tuesday.

What is a diving support craft