Navy to commission second MH-60R helicopter squadron on Dec 17

The Indian Navy will commission its second MH-60R helicopter squadron -- INAS 335 (Ospreys) -- on December 17, boosting its aviation capabilities, officials said on Sunday.
The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the helicopter a versatile and capable asset for the Navy, offering enhanced capabilities to address conventional as well as asymmetric threats, they said.
Accordingly, the Navy's second MH-60R helicopter squadron -- INAS 335 (Ospreys) -- will be commissioned on December 17 at INS Hansa, Goa, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, a Navy spokesman said.
The occasion will mark a pivotal moment in the Navy's continued efforts towards modernisation and capability enhancement, he said.
The MH-60R helicopter has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions.
The Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron, the official said.
