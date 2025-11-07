News in brief: Global

U K fires new ship-busting missile The British warship HMS Somerset recently conducted the maiden firing of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), designated for striking at vessel threats at ranges of over 100 miles, in the Aegir 25 naval exercise, according to the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Ministry of Defence.The 400 kilogram-missile can strike warships or land threats with a wider range and superior ability than the Harpoon system on Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers. It can travel at supersonic speeds (Mach 1), and can evade being tracked by skimming on the sea. The UK Minister for Defence Readiness and