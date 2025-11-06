Pakistan set to induct Chinese Hangor-class sub next year

P akistan is ready to induct the first of eight advanced Hangor-class diesel-electric submarines from China. The first submarine is expected to be delivered by Beijing next year. In interviews to Chinese state media, Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf has confirmed that the first Hangor-class submarine will be ready to enter service by next year. With an estimated $5 billion deal, four submarines will be built and delivered by China by 2028 while the other four will be made in Pakistan under the technology transfer agreement. The contract for these submarines was signed by Pakistan in 2015. What is a Hangor-class submarine?

The Hangor-class is a diesel-electric attack submarine, an export variant of the Type 039B Yuan-class submarines of China. It is 76-metre long, has displacement of 2,800 tonnes and a top speed of 20 knots (1 knot equals 1 nautical mile per hour). Also Read China's rare earths: Geopolitical leverage or a security measure? Displacement is the weight of the water the submarine pushes aside, which is equal to the sub's total weight. It is equipped with torpedoes and four diesel engines with a Stirling-based AIP (air-independent propulsion) system, useful to stay submerged for two weeks without surfacing. The Hangor-class submarine enhances stealth and survivability, and reduces detection, unlike traditional subs, which surface within a few days for oxygen to recharge batteries.