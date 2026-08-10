The flying radar

I ndia’s indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Netra system is a flying radar station and an airborne command post built to extend the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) radar coverage far beyond what ground-based systems can achieve. The IAF received the final operational clearance (FOC) for the Netra system in June, over two decades after the programme was first approved in 2004. The system was originally designed to bridge the gap arising from the ageing Soviet-origin Il-76 Phalcon, giving the IAF a lighter, flexible and domestically developed airborne radar option. The aircraft carries an indigenous active electronically scanned array radar, mounted atop an Embraer ERJ-145 twin-engine jet, consisting of two back-to-back planar antenna arrays mounted together, providing approximately 240 degrees of azimuthal radar coverage around the aircraft.

Depending on the size and radar cross-section of a target, the AEW&C can detect and track aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and other airborne threats, providing a detection range of 250 to 375 kilometres. This lets the aircraft look deep into the enemy airspace to detect any movement, while orbiting safely within the Indian territory and at the same time picking up surface and maritime targets. Also Read Beyond financial powers The aircraft’s mission suite includes an indigenous identification friend or foe system to distinguish enemy aircraft from friendly ones, electronic support measures to detect and locate enemy radar and communication emissions and communications support measures for signals intelligence.

The onboard computer data fuses all sensor data into a single, real-time recognised air picture, which is then shared over secure data links with fighter jets in the air and with ground-based command centres through the IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS). It has up to five operator workstations aboard, which act as airborne controllers, directing interceptors and coordinating air defence in real time. It also includes a structurally fitted in-flight refuelling probe that gives the aircraft extended time on station, letting it maintain an unbroken radar picture over long surveillance and combat air patrol missions without having to return to the base to refuel.