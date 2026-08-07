OTT releases this weekend: Main Vaapas Aaunga to Operation Safed Sagar

OTT releases this week: Enjoy the rainy season starting today, August 7. New movies and TV series will be available for online streaming to keep viewers entertained over the weekend. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on JioHotstar, Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix, and other releases are on this week's list.

Furthermore, the much anticipated romance drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is officially scheduled for its OTT release. Did you miss the movie that starred Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in theatres? Watching movies with other fascinating genres from the comfort of their homes is now possible, so there is no need to wait.

Top 5 OTT release to watch this rainy season

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War

· OTT release date: August 7

· OTT platform: Netflix

· Cast: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma

The Indian Air Force's famous 1999 Kargil War air mission served as the model for Operation Safed Sagar. "As the Kargil War erupts between India and Pakistan, the Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force takes flight on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines," the official title card states.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

• OTT release date: August 7

• OTT platform: Netflix

• Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari

The tale of a 95-year-old man who, while desperately attempting to travel to Pakistan, had a stroke.

ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earns over ₹400 crore at India box office While the old man drifts in and out of memory, his grandson is able to put together fragments of a pre-partition history, but he finds it difficult to find peace in his last days.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

· OTT release date: August 7

· OTT platform: JioHotstar

· Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Brie Larson, Benny Safdie

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 trailer out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam after 19 years In the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario, Luigi, and his companions embark on a cosmic journey beyond space to save celestial Princess Rosalina from Bowser and his aspirational son, Bowser Jr. Additionally, it presents new characters and worlds, such as Fox McCloud and Yoshi.

The Last House

· OTT release date: August 7

· OTT platform: Netflix

· Cast: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa

A family is trapped inside their house by a mysterious force in the science fiction thriller film, The Last House. The four individuals must contend with an unidentified threat outside while surviving on depleting resources.

The title card says, "A family mysteriously sealed inside their home must work together to survive dwindling resources and the ominous force keeping them trapped".

Tumbadchi Manjula

· OTT release date: August 7

· OTT platform: ZEE5

· Cast: Om Bhutkar, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar