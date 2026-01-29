Trials over, 5 Tejas Mk1A fighters will be offered to IAF in FY26: HAL

A s many as five Tejas Mk1A fighter jets have completed firing and missile trials and will be offered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in FY26, said the chief of a state-owned manufacturer. The statement by D K Sunil, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), indicates the first set of the aircraft is ready for induction after repeated supply delays by American engine manufacturer GE Aerospace’s F404-IN20 engine during the homegrown fighter’s production. Homegrown jet Tejas Mk1A is a 4.5-generation, single-engine multirole fighter aircraft made by HAL under India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft programme. It is designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The jet will strengthen the IAF when its squadron strength is below the sanctioned level, which was further reduced after ageing MiG-21s were retired last year. Also Read 'No problem with Tejas, it's absolutely safe': HAL chief after Dubai crash The IAF currently operates some Mk1 variants with trainer, single and twin-seater configurations. According to media reports, the Mk1A introduces over 40 significant enhancements in sensors, avionics and operational effectiveness. The Mk1A will feature the EL/M-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar for faster, longer-range target detection and tracking, with a plan to integrate India’s indigenous Uttam AESA radar in future batches. The upgraded variant will be fitted with a Unified Electronic Warfare Suite with digital radar warning receivers, laser warners, chaff/flare dispensers and external self-protection jammers against modern threats.

Compared to earlier versions, it can carry more weapons, including beyond-visual-range missiles, advanced short-range air-to-air missiles, along with precision air-to-ground weapons. It also features a digital fly-by-wire system and improved cockpit avionics with onboard systems like the On-Board Oxygen Generation System for pilot safety and extending the mission. Production challenges The IAF originally signed a contract in 2021 for 83 Tejas Mk1A jets and later for 97 jets in September last year (a total of 180), with expected delivery to begin by March 2024. In 2024, engine deliveries from GE Aerospace were delayed by nearly two years due to supply chain issues disrupting the HAL production capability.