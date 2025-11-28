'No problem with Tejas, it's absolutely safe': HAL chief after Dubai crash

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil on Friday said there is "absolutely no problem" with the Tejas aircraft, terming the recent Tejas crash in Dubai as an "unfortunate incident".
Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, Sunil said, "There is absolutely no problem with the Tejas. It is absolutely safe, and its safety record is the best in the world. What you saw in Dubai was an unfortunate incident. It will have no impact on the future of Tejas".
His statement comes after a Tejas aircraft crashed during the Dubai Air Show 2025 on November 21, claiming the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The crash was the second such incident involving the Tejas light combat aircraft since it joined the Indian Air Force fleet 10 years ago. The previous crash that happened in Jaisalmer last year saw the pilot eject safely.
Crash raises questions for HAL
On being asked about reports suggesting a possible setback for HAL after the crash, Sunil said people can express their opinions, but the company remains confident about its capabilities.
"This comes up whenever there is an indigenous product, and there are bound to be some failures or problems. Social media is prevalent, and everyone has their opinion, and everyone considers themselves experts," the HAL official said.
"We have built the HTT-40, ground up trainer. We have built all these helicopters which are all flying all over the country... Where is the question that the capability is not there, or there is self-doubt? There is no self-doubt in the armed forces or the industry. It's perhaps in the public, but there's no doubt that we can do it and we have the capability," he added.
He further said that while "there will always be naysayers", Tejas is a "resounding success" and an "absolutely safe aircraft". He said the Dubai incident will have "no impact" on the future of Tejas.
On Tejas' export plans
When asked about the company’s export plans, Sunil said HAL was also focusing on it as part of its push to become a global player.
"It is the policy of the government that we should become global. The exports are an outcome of the outreach of the Government of India and the company. It is a logical extension of the capacity we are building," he said.
"We have an order for 180 aircraft, and we will have an export market for this," Sunil said, as quoted by CNBC-TV18.
However, India's Tejas programme has previously missed delivery deadlines due to delays in the arrival of engines from American engine manufacturer General Electric (GE) Aerospace.