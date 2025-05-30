A home that truly knows you: A new era of smart luxury living is here

At exactly 6:30 am, the curtains in the master bedroom glide open halfway, just enough to let in the first golden rays of the sun — no jarring alarms needed. The air conditioner hums softly, having already adjusted the temperature to your preferred 22 degrees an hour before you’ve stirred. As you walk into the bathroom, the lights turn on automatically, and your mirror displays the morning weather and news. The coffee machine in the kitchen starts its slow drip. Welcome to the smart home, which knows what you need before you ask.

This is the lived reality in spaces