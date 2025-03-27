Friday, May 09, 2025 | 02:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No, the global economy isn't falling apart despite Trump's shocks

Despite warnings of a meltdown, Trump's policies have barely dented global growth forecasts

T T Ram Mohan

Columnists

Civil-military synergy: More urgent than ever for national security

Ajay Kumar -

Ajay Kumar

6 min read

Kinetic response, escalatory ladder & off-ramp: Pahalgam marks shift

Shekhar Gupta

Shekhar Gupta

4 min read

On Failing: Where the quiet complexities of failure take centre stage

Akankshya Abismruta

5 min read

The SITA factor: Yechury's essays defend socialism as real choice

Aditi Phadnis

Aditi Phadnis

5 min read

Operation Sindoor mix: Surprise, optics and audacity define Indian strikes

Shekhar Gupta

Shekhar Gupta

5 min read

Business on the borderline: Can India stay an investor magnet now?

Kanika Datta

Kanika Datta

5 min read

State rankings 2025: A closer look at assumptions and indicators

M Govinda Rao

M Govinda Rao

6 min read

From airports to banking, why delaying tech reforms hurts everyone

R S Sharma

R S Sharma

5 min read

Editorials Comments

Signals from HDI ranking: Public delivery of social infra is key weakness

Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read

Increasing productivity: Genome-edited rice varieties to boost yields

Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read

Step forward for trade: India-UK FTA is more comprehensive than expected

Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read

Response and restraint: An escalation between India, Pak must be avoided

Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read

A legend retires: Berkshire Hathaway will continue to be closely followed

Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read

Mission improbable: Donald Trump's movie tariff proposals defy logic

Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read

Civil-military synergy: More urgent than ever for national security

It is time for third-generation reforms to improve coordination between the two arms, as modern threats demand unified civilian-military responses, not siloed strategies

Updated On : 09 May 2025 | 1:11 AM IST

Kinetic response, escalatory ladder & off-ramp: Pahalgam marks shift

Pahalgam was the first step on the escalatory ladder. Kinetic action implies use of military force to deliver a message. India took that step up the ladder on the intervening night of May 6-7

Updated On : 09 May 2025 | 1:09 AM IST

Signals from HDI ranking: Public delivery of social infra is key weakness

The key area in which India has recorded progress is life expectancy, which jumped from 58.6 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2023

Updated On : 08 May 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Increasing productivity: Genome-edited rice varieties to boost yields

Critically, gene-editing technologies like SDN1 do not introduce foreign deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), distinguishing them from traditional genetically modified (GM) organisms

Updated On : 08 May 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

On Failing: Where the quiet complexities of failure take centre stage

Through an eclectic collection of essays spanning subjects from suicide to physiology, On Failing creates space for failure to exist-without forcing life lessons down anyone's throat

Updated On : 08 May 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

No, the global economy isn't falling apart despite Trump's shocks

Despite warnings of a meltdown, Trump's policies have barely dented global growth forecasts

Updated On : 08 May 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Best of BS Opinion: Striking terror, sealing deals, and shaping debate

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Updated On : 08 May 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

The SITA factor: Yechury's essays defend socialism as real choice

This posthumous volume distils Sitaram Yechury's lifelong case for socialism as a path to dignity and justice

Updated On : 07 May 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Operation Sindoor mix: Surprise, optics and audacity define Indian strikes

Everybody in Pakistan, and indeed in India, knew strikes were a matter of not 'whether' but 'when'. The Modi govt utilised these 14 days after Pahalgam to build an impression that there was no hurry

Updated On : 07 May 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Business on the borderline: Can India stay an investor magnet now?

This latest escalation, though unavoidable in political terms, is unlikely to mark the end of cross-border terrorism

Updated On : 07 May 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

State rankings 2025: A closer look at assumptions and indicators

The report ranks performance of states in terms of 7 pillars - namely, economic, fiscal, financial, infrastructural, social, governance, and environment - and works out composite index to rank states

Updated On : 07 May 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Step forward for trade: India-UK FTA is more comprehensive than expected

Whitehall has suggested the FTA will lead to an additional increase of 10 basis points in the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate every year

Updated On : 07 May 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Response and restraint: An escalation between India, Pak must be avoided

Given the circumstances and the nature of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, it must be noted that India and the Indian armed forces have shown remarkable restraint

Updated On : 07 May 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Best of BS Opinion: Buffett leaves stage, Trump eyes films, India rewinds

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Updated On : 07 May 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

A legend retires: Berkshire Hathaway will continue to be closely followed

Mr Buffett started investing as a schoolboy with the earnings from delivering newspapers. He learnt the theoretical structure of valuation at Columbia Business School in the 1950s

Updated On : 06 May 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Mission improbable: Donald Trump's movie tariff proposals defy logic

The notion of making Hollywood great again stems from the same concerns Mr Trump expresses for manufacturing: Jobs for production-related services, which have moved overseas.

Updated On : 06 May 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

From airports to banking, why delaying tech reforms hurts everyone

From easier airport access to opening bank accounts-- slow tech adoption is holding back growth and a hassle-free ecosystem for citizens

Updated On : 06 May 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Sense and caste census: Ambedkar's vision and the risk of reversal

The near-unanimous support for the idea from political parties is the result of differing calculations

Updated On : 06 May 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

The Undying Light: Gopalkrishna Gandhi's memoir on modern India's making

Gopalkrishna Gandhi's memoir offers an up close and personal view of the making of the modern nation-state, given his proximity to those who shaped the formative years of independent India

Updated On : 06 May 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Best of BS Opinion: Silver linings emerge in oil, politics, and trade

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Updated On : 06 May 2025 | 6:31 AM IST
