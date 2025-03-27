It is time for third-generation reforms to improve coordination between the two arms, as modern threats demand unified civilian-military responses, not siloed strategies
Pahalgam was the first step on the escalatory ladder. Kinetic action implies use of military force to deliver a message. India took that step up the ladder on the intervening night of May 6-7
The key area in which India has recorded progress is life expectancy, which jumped from 58.6 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2023
Critically, gene-editing technologies like SDN1 do not introduce foreign deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), distinguishing them from traditional genetically modified (GM) organisms
Through an eclectic collection of essays spanning subjects from suicide to physiology, On Failing creates space for failure to exist-without forcing life lessons down anyone's throat
Despite warnings of a meltdown, Trump's policies have barely dented global growth forecasts
This posthumous volume distils Sitaram Yechury's lifelong case for socialism as a path to dignity and justice
Everybody in Pakistan, and indeed in India, knew strikes were a matter of not 'whether' but 'when'. The Modi govt utilised these 14 days after Pahalgam to build an impression that there was no hurry
This latest escalation, though unavoidable in political terms, is unlikely to mark the end of cross-border terrorism
The report ranks performance of states in terms of 7 pillars - namely, economic, fiscal, financial, infrastructural, social, governance, and environment - and works out composite index to rank states
Whitehall has suggested the FTA will lead to an additional increase of 10 basis points in the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate every year
Given the circumstances and the nature of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, it must be noted that India and the Indian armed forces have shown remarkable restraint
Mr Buffett started investing as a schoolboy with the earnings from delivering newspapers. He learnt the theoretical structure of valuation at Columbia Business School in the 1950s
The notion of making Hollywood great again stems from the same concerns Mr Trump expresses for manufacturing: Jobs for production-related services, which have moved overseas.
From easier airport access to opening bank accounts-- slow tech adoption is holding back growth and a hassle-free ecosystem for citizens
The near-unanimous support for the idea from political parties is the result of differing calculations
Gopalkrishna Gandhi's memoir offers an up close and personal view of the making of the modern nation-state, given his proximity to those who shaped the formative years of independent India
