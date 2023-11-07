Business Standard
Union Budget 2024 remains largely neutral for stock markets in India

4 min read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team outside the finance ministry in Delhi on July 23
Titan Company MD C K Venkataraman on his 'sparkling' journey with Tanishq
8 min read
C K Venkataraman, managing director, Titan Company
Commercial real estate has bounced back after Covid-19 pandemic blues
4 min read
Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate
Luxury is a small percentage of any developer's portfolio: Tariq Ahmed
4 min read
Tariq Ahmed, CEO-West India, Prestige Group
Trans Harbour Link a game changer for realty: Credai-MCHI President
3 min read
Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI
Election impact on demand anticipated to be moderate: Shishir Baijal
4 min read
Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India
Shared spaces: Demand for co-living spaces up again after Covid blip
5 min read
Co living, Shared Spaces

BS Events

More

After FY26, fiscal deficit target will be a range: Finance Secy Somanathan

4 min read

'Internship scheme a complicated solution to a complicated issue': Fin secy

3 min read

'Can only provide fiscal incentives': Fin secy on govt's role in employment

3 min read

'Nothing has structurally changed on either food or fertiliser subsidy'

9 min read
T V Somanathan, finance secretary, speaks at Budget with BS: The Fine Print

Budget 2024 is an economists' Budget, says Citigroup MD Samiran Chakraborty

3 min read

Budget a right start to resolve jobs issues: Experts at 'Budget with BS'

2 min read

