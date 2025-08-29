Celebration getaways: Diwali under the stars or Pujo in a Rajbari

Durga Puja in a Rajbari

A jay Rawla, founder and director of The Rajbari Bawali, says his 50-key palatial home-turned-boutique hotel on the outskirts of Kolkata is nearing full occupancy for Durga Puja, which begins on September 28 this year.

Shoshti — the sixth day of the festival — is when the kohl-lined eyes are painted on the idol and celebrations begin in earnest. “We offer a typical bonedi barir pujo experience, just like the traditional ones held in aristocratic Kolkata homes,” says Rawla. “We have a family purohit (priest) who performs the rituals, and the idol is made right