Designer havens: Tahiliani Homes is all about 'bringing the outside in'

Homes in Goa, villas in Vizag in coastal Andhra Pradesh, a farmhouse near the Delhi-Gurugram border — there are common threads that run through them when they have a Tarun Tahiliani touch. You’ll find water bodies, open spaces, and lots of greenery. These are homes steeped in luxury, the kind that speaks with nature.

The haute couturier — who says if he wasn’t a fashion designer, he would have been an architect, “had I studied physics and chemistry” — believes in the concept of “bringing the outside in”.

“A lot of things in fashion or homes should logically be determined