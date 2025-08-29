Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Drone diyas to moving rangolis: Tradition meets theatrics at festivals

Drone diyas to moving rangolis: Tradition meets theatrics at festivals

Whether it's Diwali in Delhi, Dussehra in Pune, Durga Puja in Kolkata, or Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, event planners agree on one thing: the soul must remain Indian, even if the stage feels global

Diwali Sufi night at Conrad Pune

Veenu SandhuAnushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
Veenu Sandhu, Anushka Bhardwaj, New Delhi
August 29, 2025

On a cool Delhi evening, guests stepped onto a rooftop where hundreds of diyas floated — not on water, but suspended mid-air by silent drones. Below, a sprawling rangoli shimmered with crushed gemstones and flower petals, its temple pattern edged in soft LED accents that shifted colour like the slow breath of dusk.
 
For Nikhil Kapoor, founder and CEO of Floodlightz Events, this is luxury — not extravagance for its own sake, but what he calls “intentionality”. “When every element tells a story, when the décor whispers tradition and the details feel like poetry, that’s when you’ve created something unforgettable,”
