Earthy elegance: Sustainable sanctuaries are redefining the idea of luxury

Glass facades and air-conditioned enclaves are giving way to spaces that breathe - homes that reflect a deeper connection to nature, heritage, and well-being

Courtesy: Studio Shunya
In smaller cities, where people are still closely connected to their roots, there’s a stronger appreciation for natural materials, vernacular techniques, says Shreya Srivastava, founder and principal architect, Studio Shunya | Courtesy: Studio Shunya

Rishika Agarwal
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

As the lines between luxury and sustainability blur, Indian homebuyers are redefining indulgence. 
 
Glass facades and air-conditioned enclaves are giving way to spaces that breathe — homes that reflect a deeper connection to nature, heritage, and well-being.
 
In this purposeful architectural shift, homes are as much about craftsmanship and ecology as they are about aesthetics. From terracotta-tiled roofs and mud mortar walls to koi ponds and eco pools, sustainable luxury is no longer niche. It’s the new aspiration.
 
In Vikramgad, Maharashtra, architect Malaksingh Gill’s project, Vedika, challenges the concrete norm. Built entirely by local hands, without cement or steel, the
Topics : Indulgence LUXURY home decor architecture Nature luxury home prices luxury homes luxury home furnishing Home interiors

