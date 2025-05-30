Earthy elegance: Sustainable sanctuaries are redefining the idea of luxury

As the lines between luxury and sustainability blur, Indian homebuyers are redefining indulgence.

Glass facades and air-conditioned enclaves are giving way to spaces that breathe — homes that reflect a deeper connection to nature, heritage, and well-being.

In this purposeful architectural shift, homes are as much about craftsmanship and ecology as they are about aesthetics. From terracotta-tiled roofs and mud mortar walls to koi ponds and eco pools, sustainable luxury is no longer niche. It’s the new aspiration.

In Vikramgad, Maharashtra, architect Malaksingh Gill’s project, Vedika, challenges the concrete norm. Built entirely by local hands, without cement or steel, the