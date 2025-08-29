Friday, August 29, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Front seat view: Luxury cars and bikes rev up for the festival season

Luxury carmakers are shifting into high gear with a mix of product launches, personalised experiences & lifestyle-led engagement

Audi A4 Signature Edition, a limited-run variant of the Audi A4 sedan, launched in India at ₹57.11 lakh

Shine JacobSohini Das
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

This year’s festive season promises not just fireworks in the skies, but also on the roads. From limited-edition supercars to high-performance superbikes, luxury brands are lining up new launches, exclusive experiences, and finely crafted stories to capture the buoyant mood of India’s premium buyers.
 
The stage was set in July when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, sealed a historic India–UK trade pact. But it was a post-signing photo-op at the Norton Motorcycles stall that caught the eye of bike enthusiasts. Posing alongside the iconic British brand’s latest machines, the leaders inadvertently gave a festive-season push
