Function meets fantasy: How stylish is your furniture in today's homes?

High-networth connoisseurs are today embracing a subdued, legendary form of opulence that values distinctiveness, craftsmanship, and heritage. Fine furniture is now about soul, not just status, whether it’s a bar cabinet with elaborate French marquetry or a delicately curved Italian leather sofa.

The renaissance of craft

Greater desire for artistic expression has traditional woodworking techniques gaining popularity. Hand-lathed wood, marquetry, inlay, and labour-intensive polishing techniques are seeing an upsurge, courtesy international ateliers and Indian brands such as AKFD and Kolkata-based Scarlet Splendour.

It’s about conserving history while making furniture. Scarlet Splendour collaborates with craftspeople to produce imaginative pieces (think sculpted