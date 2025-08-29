Looms of luxury: Textiles to celebrate with this festival season

From the softness of hand-brushed cashmere to the iridescent sheen of silk velvet, the revival of fine textiles is transforming how Indian homes are expressing refinement this festival season.

Material matters

Walk into any finely appointed residence in Delhi or a sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai, and you’ll likely find upholstery that tells a story. Think sofas wrapped in hand-dyed Belgian linen, armchairs in cashmere-lurex jacquard, or cushions layered in alpaca wool and silk blends. The discerning buyer is seeking textures that are both visually appealing and weave a unique narrative. Natural fibre fabrics of the artisanal variety are in high