Room with a view: Tech-savvy home theatres redefine the movie experience

When Arjun Singh, 48, began restoring his five-decade-old family home in South Delhi, he set aside a dream corner: A home theatre designed to deliver a cinematic experience.

Passionate about classic Hollywood cinema, Singh envisioned a dedicated space where he and his friends could relive the magic of film — surrounded by all the immersive hallmarks of a traditional movie theatre. Out came the old walls, replaced by acoustically engineered panelling, a state-of-the-art surround sound system, and a 100-inch-plus smart television. For seating, instead of opting for contemporary recliners, Singh paid tribute to nostalgia — reupholstering his late grandmother’s teak