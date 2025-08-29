Silver linings: Why silver remains a symbol of prosperity and permanence

Archana Kumari Singh, founder of House of Badnore, is in the midst of a busy season. Overseeing the production of her handcrafted creations, she is gearing up for the festival rush with a focus on silver paired with semi-precious and precious gemstones.

This year, she’s particularly enamoured with malachite. Its rich green hue, when combined with silver, “exudes elegance and luxury,” she says.

Known for blending contemporary aesthetics with vintage charm, Singh says that silver is finding new life in homes — not just in traditional ways, but in repurposed, innovative formats. A classic silver thali doubles up as a