The fine art of luxurious living: Inside Raseel Gujral Ansal's bungalow

A monumental 16-foot by 22-foot door welcomes you into Chaand Bagh, the home of Raseel Gujral Ansal, tucked away in the verdant green belt of Jaunapur in South Delhi. Nestled within the city yet blissfully insulated from its chaos, the estate lives up to its name — ‘Moon Garden’ — with the crescent crowning each of its five domes that seamlessly blend with the many architectural influences the home embraces.

The grand wooden door, which weighs a tonne, is replicated from a series by her father, the celebrated painter, sculptor, muralist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Satish Gujral. Overlooking it from