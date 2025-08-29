Time to sparkle: A festival style guide from jewellery designers

Modern heirlooms

Delicate tennis chokers, ear climbers, and pastel Meenakari enamel backs offer minimalist drama, says Tarang Arora, CEO of Amrapali Jewels. For Durga Puja, he suggests shakha-pola-inspired enamel bangles with linen saris or dhotis. For Ganesh Chaturthi, go for layered gemstone necklaces or modular chokers with temple motifs, or earrings with a modern bustier, blazer, or embroidered blouse. Dussehra styling leans vintage — temple jewels and kamarbandhs meet layered separates. Diwali calls for opulence with a twist: bold chandbalis with stacked cuffs over an artfully draped sari.