Blueprint conclave: 'Looking to build national stock of critical minerals'

T he Ministry of Defence could adopt a ‘’carrot and stick’’ approach with production agencies — both public and private — to ensure quality control in the indigenisation effort, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told Business Standard at a conclave, hosted by the newspaper to launch its monthly magazine Blueprint, in New Delhi on Saturday. During a fireside conversation with AK Bhattacharya, Singh also said that the Department of Defence Production was considering building a national stock of critical minerals and metals as a short-term measure to meet urgent requirements. While Singh enthralled the audience with insights into the reform roadmap