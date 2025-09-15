Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
On the frontline: Defence Procurement Manual 2025 eases industry concerns

On the frontline: Defence Procurement Manual 2025 eases industry concerns

The 2025 version squarely addresses these issues and also seeks to promote the important goal of competitive self-reliance

The effort to modernise and restructure revenue procurement should also be matched by a similar exercise for capital acquisition, which remains plagued because of a lack of planning and labyrinthine and opaque procurement processes.

Sep 15 2025

Coming a full 16 years after the last Defence Procurement Manual, the latest one (DPM 2025) makes a great leap forward in streamlining and rationalising the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) revenue procurement, valued at ₹1 trillion for this financial year, creating a realistic enabling system for the armed services to acquire goods and services needed for ongoing operations. It seeks to address the recurrent concerns raised by defence firms about harsh penalties, long delays, and the lack of stability in orders.
 
The 2025 version squarely addresses these issues and also seeks to promote the important
