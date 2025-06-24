Strategic coupling - bilateral relationships with a security component

With the post-World War II global order in disarray since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term in January, and with two adversarial neighbours, one way India can safeguard its interests is through strategic bilateral relations.

India has defence ties with four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council —Russia, France, the United States and the United Kingdom. All four support India’s bid for a seat at the high table. The three Western powers need India to balance the rise of the other UNSC permanent member, China.

India has historical defence ties with Russia and growing