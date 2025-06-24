Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / News / Strategic coupling - bilateral relationships with a security component

Strategic coupling - bilateral relationships with a security component

A post-Pahalgam analysis of India's relations with friendly military powers

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 22, 2024
premium

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 22, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Satarupa Bhattacharjya
11 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the post-World War II global order in disarray since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term in January, and with two adversarial neighbours, one way India can safeguard its interests is through strategic bilateral relations. 
India has defence ties with four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council —Russia, France, the United States and the United Kingdom. All four support India’s bid for a seat at the high table. The three Western powers need India to balance the rise of the other UNSC permanent member, China.  
India has historical defence ties with Russia and growing
Topics : Blueprint Defence Magazine External Affairs & Defence Security Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor bilateral ties
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon