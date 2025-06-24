Looking at the long-term significance of the fire and fury of May

India and Pakistan engaged in conventional gunfight and cyberwar in the buildup to the latest military clash. Then, the night of May 8-9 became treacherous for India when villages, towns and cities along its entire northwestern border came under attack. Of the hundreds of drones that Pakistan sent towards India over the four-day conflict, the vast majority were sighted then. The drones, many carrying explosives, aimed to inflict damage across 36 locations in India, Indian military officials have said. India’s automated air defence systems intercepted the drones, as well as the missiles fired from fighter jets by Pakistan. India used