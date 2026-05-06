US informed Iran about Project Freedom via private message: Report
The move suggests that by giving the information in advance, the US wanted to mitigate the risk of potential escalation during the ceasefire, the report stated
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US President Donald J. Trump during a press conference, on March 11. (Photo: The White House)
The United States (US) had informed Iran in advance through private channels about launching Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz, asking the West Asian country not to interfere, according to a report by US-based publication Axios, citing a US official and a source with knowledge.
The United States began Project Freedom to open commercial shipping in the strait and move hundreds of vessels stuck in the crucial energy shipping waterway due to the West Asia war.
According to the report, the private message suggests the US wanted to mitigate the risk of potential escalation during the ceasefire. Despite the intimation, Iranians launched attacks on US Navy ships and commercial vessels. A drone attack was also reported at UAE’s Fujairah.
The US decided to suspend the operation on Tuesday after reports emerged about signs of progress in negotiations with Iran. President Donald Trump said the move was aimed at creating space for a possible agreement, even as tensions remained high.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed the negotiations with the US, mediated by Pakistan, “are making progress.” He called on the Trump administration not to get “dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers.”
Commenting on the pause, Trump said, “They know what to do, or what not to do more importantly.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, emphasised that the military phase has effectively ended and the current posture is limited. “There’s no shooting unless we’re shot at first,” he said, describing the ongoing presence in the strait as defensive. He also urged Iran to “make the sensible choice” and negotiate.
“We would prefer the path of peace. What the president would prefer is a deal,” Rubio said.
At the same time, the US administration has maintained that Project Freedom is “separate and distinct” from the broader economic pressure campaign on Iran, which continues to rely on restricting its revenues.
The operation was designed to stabilise global energy flows by escorting stranded vessels out of the Gulf and restoring movement through the strait. It will be difficult for the Trump administration to argue that its core objective — normalising maritime traffic — has been achieved if shipping companies and insurers continue to face disruption or intimidation from Iran.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
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