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Home / World News / US, Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war as talks progress: Report

US, Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war as talks progress: Report

The US expects Iranian responses on several key points within the next 48 hours. However, it also cautioned that no agreement has been reached yet

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White House believes negotiations with Iran are moving closer to a breakthrough | Image: Canva

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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The United States and Iran are reportedly nearing a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and restarting diplomatic engagement.
 
According to Axios, the White House believes negotiations with Iran are moving closer to a breakthrough on a one-page memorandum of understanding (MoU), which is expected to outline a pathway to end the ongoing conflict and lay the groundwork for more detailed nuclear talks.
 
The US expects Iranian responses on several key points within the next 48 hours. However, it also cautioned that no agreement has been reached yet, while noting that this is the closest the two sides have come to an understanding since the war began.
 
 
The proposed deal reportedly includes Iran agreeing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment. In return, the US would lift sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. Both sides would also ease restrictions related to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported.
 
The draft framework is structured as a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding. It is intended to outline immediate steps to halt hostilities and open a 30-day window for negotiations on a more comprehensive and detailed agreement.

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Trump pauses Project Freedom in Hormuz

 
The development comes after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in “Project Freedom”, a US-led initiative aimed at assisting stranded vessels in exiting the Strait of Hormuz.
 
“Project Freedom will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed,” Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday. He noted “great progress” toward what he described as a “complete and final agreement” with Iran.
 
Despite the pause in facilitating ship movements, Trump clarified that a US blockade targeting vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports would remain “in full force and effect.”
 
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US offensive operations against Iran had ended. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Rubio indicated that Washington is now focusing on protecting shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a shift from offensive actions to defensive positioning.
 

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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