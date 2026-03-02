What is LUCAS? The US-built version of Iranian drone used in Op Epic Fury

T he United States (US) military has for the first time used long-range kamikaze drones, built with Iranian loitering munition technology, in combat during Operation Epic Fury against the Islamic country, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The drones, known as Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS), were used during a coordinated US-Israel “pre-emptive strike” launched over the weekend against Iranian military infrastructure.

LUCAS: Reshaping drone warfare

LUCAS is a one-way attack drone, also called a loitering munition or “kamikaze drone,” designed to fly toward a target and detonate on impact.

It’s modelled on the Iranian Shahed-136, the same class of unmanned strike drones Tehran has exported, which Russia has used in Ukraine and Iran-aligned forces have used across the Middle East.