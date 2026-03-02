Monday, March 02, 2026 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, all crew survived: Defence ministry

Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, all crew survived: Defence ministry

The ministry did not elaborate on what caused the crashes, but they came during an intense period of Iranian fire targeting the country

Representative Image: The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said the pilots had been taken to a hospital for checkups | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
Several US warplanes crashed on Monday in Kuwait, the country's defence ministry said, with all the pilots safely bailing out.

The ministry did not elaborate on what caused the crashes, but they came during an intense period of Iranian fire targeting the country.

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said the pilots had been taken to a hospital for checkups and their condition was stable.

The US military's Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

