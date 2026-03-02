Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, all crew survived: Defence ministry
The ministry did not elaborate on what caused the crashes, but they came during an intense period of Iranian fire targeting the country
Several US warplanes crashed on Monday in Kuwait, the country's defence ministry said, with all the pilots safely bailing out.
The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said the pilots had been taken to a hospital for checkups and their condition was stable.
The US military's Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:45 PM IST