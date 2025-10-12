Irdai asks insurers, distributors to form fraud risk management framework

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers, reinsurers and distribution channels to form a fraud risk management framework as a measure to address and manage risks arising from fraud. The guidelines will be effective from April 1, 2026.
Irdai has directed insurance companies to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and establish an appropriate risk management framework. Companies are also expected to implement a board-approved anti-fraud policy, which must include red flag indicators and procedures to deter, prevent, detect, report and remedy fraud.
Insurers must set up fraud monitoring committee and FMU
Insurers will also be required to set up a Fraud Monitoring Committee (FMC), responsible for operationalising the fraud risk framework. A Fraud Monitoring Unit (FMU), independent from internal audit, must be constituted to support the FMC in implementing its recommendations and ensuring effective fraud controls.
Cybersecurity systems to combat new-age threats
Irdai has asked all insurers to establish and implement a robust cybersecurity framework to guard against evolving cyber frauds and threats. The framework should ensure continuous monitoring and enhancement of systems such as incident databases, customer verification, and access controls.
Participation in IIB tech framework now mandatory
Insurers must ensure that available data is effectively used to prevent fraud in the insurance sector. All insurers will be required to participate in the Fraud Monitoring Technology Framework developed by the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB), in line with their business scope, to strengthen industry-wide fraud prevention and safeguard stakeholders.
“All insurers shall share with the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) the details of distribution channels, hospitals, third-party vendors and fraud perpetrators blacklisted. The IIB shall maintain a caution repository with these details to safeguard the integrity of the insurance sector by preventing the involvement of those with a record of fraudulent activities,” Irdai said.
Unique identifiers and reporting timelines to be set by IIB
In consultation with the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, the IIB is also tasked with adopting a unique identifier and defining procedures and timelines for reporting necessary details to the caution repository.
Reinsurers and distributors must follow similar norms
Reinsurers and distribution channels (except individuals) must also form a fraud risk management framework appropriate to their business size and risk profile, the regulator said.