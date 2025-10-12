Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai asks insurers, distributors to form fraud risk management framework

Irdai asks insurers, distributors to form fraud risk management framework

Irdai has asked insurers and reinsurers to implement anti-fraud frameworks and cybersecurity systems by April 2026, including data sharing and blacklisting via IIB

insurers, insurance

Representative image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers, reinsurers and distribution channels to form a fraud risk management framework as a measure to address and manage risks arising from fraud. The guidelines will be effective from April 1, 2026.
 
Irdai has directed insurance companies to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and establish an appropriate risk management framework. Companies are also expected to implement a board-approved anti-fraud policy, which must include red flag indicators and procedures to deter, prevent, detect, report and remedy fraud.
 

Insurers must set up fraud monitoring committee and FMU

 
Insurers will also be required to set up a Fraud Monitoring Committee (FMC), responsible for operationalising the fraud risk framework. A Fraud Monitoring Unit (FMU), independent from internal audit, must be constituted to support the FMC in implementing its recommendations and ensuring effective fraud controls.
 
 

Cybersecurity systems to combat new-age threats

 
Irdai has asked all insurers to establish and implement a robust cybersecurity framework to guard against evolving cyber frauds and threats. The framework should ensure continuous monitoring and enhancement of systems such as incident databases, customer verification, and access controls.
 

Participation in IIB tech framework now mandatory

 
Insurers must ensure that available data is effectively used to prevent fraud in the insurance sector. All insurers will be required to participate in the Fraud Monitoring Technology Framework developed by the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB), in line with their business scope, to strengthen industry-wide fraud prevention and safeguard stakeholders.

Also Read

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Govt circular on Covid-19 cannot limit insurers' obligations, says Delhi HC

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

Life insurers firms plan to approach regulator for relief after ITC removalpremium

Ajay Seth

Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth launches Bima Sugam India Federation website

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

Insurance executives knock on FinMin door for input tax credit fixpremium

startup funding, startups

Best of BS Opinion: India's new-age economy gets a data reset

 
“All insurers shall share with the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) the details of distribution channels, hospitals, third-party vendors and fraud perpetrators blacklisted. The IIB shall maintain a caution repository with these details to safeguard the integrity of the insurance sector by preventing the involvement of those with a record of fraudulent activities,” Irdai said.
 

Unique identifiers and reporting timelines to be set by IIB

 
In consultation with the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, the IIB is also tasked with adopting a unique identifier and defining procedures and timelines for reporting necessary details to the caution repository.
 

Reinsurers and distributors must follow similar norms

 
Reinsurers and distribution channels (except individuals) must also form a fraud risk management framework appropriate to their business size and risk profile, the regulator said.

More From This Section

Life insurance, insurance

Life insurers' new business premium rises 14.8% in September 2025premium

Insurance

AHPI, insurers discuss common empanelment and faster claims for patients

Insurance government bonds

Rethink insurance delivery to reach rural India: Irdai's Deepak Sood

Punjab Flood, Flood

Climate-linked insurance scheme: Why govt is exploring it and what's ahead

High temperatures

Govt considers introducing nationwide climate-linked insurance scheme

Topics : IRDAI Insurers cybersecurity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon