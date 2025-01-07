Business Standard

Banks leave no stone unturned to stay ahead of fraudsters: Bank CEOs

6 min read
(Clockwise from left top) N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank; Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO, J&K Bank; Tushar Vikram, Country Head & CEO, Mashreq Bank India; Pralay Mondal; MD & CEO, CSB Bank (Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Lenders get to work as India aims to become a $5 trillion economy
8 min read
banking annual
Regulations in financial services key to ensuring customer protection
7 min read
Photos: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
We should aim to expand UPI's use worldwide: RBI Deputy Guv T Rabi Sankar
6 min read
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Regulation plays catch-up in certain areas, enables innovation: Razorpay MD
8 min read
Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Razorpay | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Reserve Bank of India action does not imply systemic risk, say NBFC chiefs
8 min read
RBI
Banks to continue good run with caution and innovation, say PSB CEOs
6 min read
Photos: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Personal Finance

BAF: A refuge from volatility for new and risk-averse investors

BAFs provide an asset allocation tool for investors that are relatively hassle-free and help investors deal with market gyrations better through relatively emotionless investing

3 min read
Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Commercial real estate offers higher rental yield, but beware the risks

5 min read

Claiming health insurance from multiple companies: How to do that

3 min read

Kerala HC stops EPFO from reducing 41 petitioners' higher PF pension

3 min read

Canada allows Indians to use foreign health insurance for Super Visa

3 min read

Feeling guilty about those French fries? Air fryers offer a healthy way out

8 min read

Corporate FDs offer higher returns than banks: Know the risks first

5 min read

Analysis

More the merrier? A tale of multiple self-regulatory organisations

SRO, self-regulatory organisations
6 min read

Interview

May consider applying for universal bank licence in 2 years: Sarvjit Samra

Sarvjit Singh Samra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Capital Small Finance Bank
5 min read

Columns

Bima Stack promises seamless insurance claims, better access for all

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr
3 min read

Insurance

Finance ministry pushes PSBs to boost affordable insurance coverage

3 min read

SBI Life Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 71% to Rs 551 crore

2 min read

Insurance industry seeks tax incentives, Insurance Act amendment in Budget

3 min read

First phase of Bima Sugam project likely to be rolled out mid-2025

3 min read

Irdai caps senior citizens' health premium increase at 10% per annum

2 min read
Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe
