Festive code: Leading designers share notes on the look of the season

Abhinav Mishra

“We’ve focused on modular silhouettes — anarkalis with detachable capes, shararas with jackets, and stoles that double as overlays,” says Abhinav Mishra. His signature mirror work shines in bandhgalas, tonal sets, and airy pre-draped saris. For men, layering and softer tailoring redefine the kurta-pyjama, pairing it with jackets, asymmetric hems, and relaxed trousers. Fabrics tell their own story — from organza that catches the light at night to structured cotton-silk perfect for morning rituals. “It’s about celebrating heritage on your own terms,” he adds.