Festive code: Leading designers share notes on the look of the season

Festive code: Leading designers share notes on the look of the season

"Our bestseller is sculpted womenswear and tailored kurta sets with tonal embroidery for men," says Rahul Khanna

Indulgence
premium

Nikasha: From relaxed kaftans and breezy shararas to kurta sets with silk chogas, comfort rules. Muted tones like sage, turmeric, rose blush and burnt coral speak volumes without embellishment

Asmita Aggarwal
Asmita Aggarwal
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Abhinav Mishra
 
“We’ve focused on modular silhouettes — anarkalis with detachable capes, shararas with jackets, and stoles that double as overlays,” says Abhinav Mishra. His signature mirror work shines in bandhgalas, tonal sets, and airy pre-draped saris. For men, layering and softer tailoring redefine the kurta-pyjama, pairing it with jackets, asymmetric hems, and relaxed trousers. Fabrics tell their own story — from organza that catches the light at night to structured cotton-silk perfect for morning rituals. “It’s about celebrating heritage on your own terms,” he adds. 
 
Styling tips
 
Diwali puja
 
> Women: Soft-hued anarkalis
 
> Men: Cotton-silk kurtas
