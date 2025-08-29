Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heritage watches to rare books: A curated bouquet of exquisite gifts

Heritage watches to rare books: A curated bouquet of exquisite gifts

The collection includes: Jaipur Watch Company's limited-edition watch, Baccarat's Rouge 540 and more

Bangalore Watch Company’s latest launch, Peninsula Professional
Bangalore Watch Company’s latest launch, Peninsula Professional

Abhilasha Ojha
Aug 29 2025

Timekeepers with a story
 
A coin of the realm 
 
Jaipur Watch Company’s limited-edition watch features a rare King George VI coin from the late 1930s to early 1940s. The dial, framed with a sapphire-adorned bezel and set against a bold leather strap, blends contemporary watch design with vintage Indian craftsmanship.
 
₹55,000 onwards
 
Sea to summit 
 
Bangalore Watch Company’s latest launch, Peninsula Professional, is engineered for outdoor adventures — from 200 metres below sea level to 8,000 metres above it. Inspired by India’s varied geography, it continues the brand’s tradition of story-led watchmaking, following earlier limited editions
