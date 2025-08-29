Heritage watches to rare books: A curated bouquet of exquisite gifts

Timekeepers with a story

A coin of the realm

Jaipur Watch Company’s limited-edition watch features a rare King George VI coin from the late 1930s to early 1940s. The dial, framed with a sapphire-adorned bezel and set against a bold leather strap, blends contemporary watch design with vintage Indian craftsmanship.

₹55,000 onwards

Sea to summit

Bangalore Watch Company’s latest launch, Peninsula Professional, is engineered for outdoor adventures — from 200 metres below sea level to 8,000 metres above it. Inspired by India’s varied geography, it continues the brand’s tradition of story-led watchmaking, following earlier limited editions