The reactor behind a strategic revival

“S o, we are very, very disappointed now that the technology that we have given them… that they have used their technology to explode a bomb. They say it is for peaceful purposes. We don’t know their intention,” said former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in Vancouver, on May 24, 1974. It is understood at the time of writing that during Canadian PM Mark Carney’s visit to India at the end of February, both governments could sign yet another 10-year agreement on uranium supply to India, building on the previous agreement of 2013. Along with a potential trade agreement, such a nuclear-centric deal, if signed, would signal that India-Canada relations are back on track, leaving behind the estrangement of former PM Justin Trudeau’s tenure.

However, this was not the first time that India-Canada relations had hit a nadir right when it seemed to be thriving as a strategic relationship. During the nuclear deal saga of 2005-2008, Canada was at the forefront of countries opposing a waiver for India at the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG) from its Warsaw Guidelines, which stipulated that only countries that have acceded to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) could gain access to global nuclear commerce. It took much diplomatic wrangling for Canada to transform from naysayer to eventually back the ‘stand-alone’ waiver, before going on to sign a nuclear cooperation agreement with India in 2010.

Canada's initial opposition to India gaining the NSG waiver and participating in global nuclear commerce was largely shaped by events of 1974, when India exploded a nuclear device in Pokhran and termed it a peaceful nuclear explosion (PNE), but much of the Western world saw it as a demonstration of nuclear weapons capability. It was then alleged that India had used the plutonium from the spent fuel of the Canada India Reactor Utility Services (Cirus) provided by Canada for the nuclear test. The Indian government contended that the test was for a 'peaceful' nuclear explosion and not a test of a nuclear weapon. However, West, including Canada and the US, rejected this contention, stating that the technology for a nuclear explosive device is the same. Furthermore, India had not acceded to the NPT, which, in Article V, said that each country that signed the treaty must ensure that if nuclear explosions are ever used for peaceful purposes, then its benefits must be shared fairly with non-nuclear-weapon states.

The article added that negotiations shall commence for such states to the NPT to obtain such benefits "pursuant to a special international agreement", and through bilateral agreements. Neither had any agreements on PNE followed the NPT's entry into force, nor did it apply to India as a state that did not accede to the NPT. What instead applied to India was the fine print in the Cirus agreement of 1956, signed by the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru and the Canadian High Commissioner to India, Escott Reid. Article III of this agreement said: "The Government of India (GoI) will ensure that the reactor and any products resulting from its use will be employed for peaceful purposes only." Considering that the agreement happened before the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was established in 1956, and a little before the IAEA safeguards came into being (with Canada being the first subscriber in 1959), there was no scope for IAEA safeguards, as known today, to be applied in this case.

While the Canadians stood by their obstinate argument that India had violated the agreement by using plutonium from the Cirus-origin spent fuel for the test, India maintained its stand that its test was peaceful in nature and did not violate any provisions of the 1956 agreement. The truth might be somewhere in between, if one goes by archival documents, which reveal a story yet untold. This analysis examines Indian and American archival records to narrate how the Indian and Canadian governments navigated this impasse, and what could be culled out from these correspondences as the interpretative historicity of the PNE and the Cirus.

The Cirus question Modelled on the NRX reactor, the CIRUS was a research reactor granted to India under the Colombo Plan, a developmental aid programme on the lines of the Marshall Plan, and building on the ‘Atoms for Peace’ momentum. Among the key justifications for the Cirus deal with India was the need for Canada to harness the nuclear reactor market, which was dominated by other Western powers, with India also having the option to access nuclear technologies and materials from the Soviet Union. The Cirus could have been Canada’s first ‘export’, with it looking to India as a country that could show faith in a Canadian reactor that was still ‘unproven and developing’, and was based on heavy-water technology and already demonstrated through the CANDU (Canada Deuterium Uranium) reactors. India was also supposed to provide different ‘climatic and topographic’ conditions to test the Canadian systems. Besides ensuring that India does not turn to the Communist bloc, the nuclear export was also tied to the larger developmental and economic assistance that Canada was providing India.

Though IAEA safeguards were yet to be initiated, Canada was supposed to be seized of the possible military applications of the Cirus. Canada reportedly wanted the ‘irradiated fuel rods’ to be returned to its custody, which was refused by India. According to Duane Bratt, an academic at Mount Royal University, Canada did not push for strong safeguards due to its desire to break into the international nuclear market and the belief that India was not capable of developing nuclear weapons “in the near future”. Thus, while the 1956 agreement entailed an Indian pledge that Canadian nuclear materials and equipment would only be used for peaceful purposes, Canada had maintained the right to inspect its supplied fuel rods if the fuel originated in Canada. However, it is stated that this ‘right of inspection’ lapsed when India began fabricating its own fuel for the reactor, besides establishing its own reprocessing plant in 1964.

Yet, many of these operational dalliances were attributed to the absence of suitable oversight frameworks. Then undersecretary of State for External Affairs, Jules Leger, said that problems would persist regarding control over plutonium produced by “any reactor which we supply”, as no international agreement existed for export of nuclear technology, as the IAEA was unlikely to be constituted soon and “it was every country for itself”. Bratt pointed out that “considerable trust in the political reliability of the Indian government”, with Dr Homi Bhabha, chairman of India's Atomic Energy Commission, arguing then that “India’s word should be sufficient safeguard”, and that any reservations raised only question India’s credibility. While ‘peaceful purposes’ was enshrined in the agreement, this was never defined.

The launch of a reprocessing plant in 1964, though, was linked to the Purnima reactor and early work on the Fast Breeder programme, which raised questions on the potential end-uses of the plutonium, especially since India was vocal about pursuing it for peaceful nuclear explosions around the mid-1960s. However, a telegram from the US Embassy in India to the US State Department on June 26, 1968, quoted a source from the Canadian high commission in Delhi as saying an inspection team visiting the Cirus facility had “‘inadvertently obtained” unspecified data from a scientist that may indicate that the GoI was “working toward development of a nuclear device”. The cable stated that “India’s definition of ‘peaceful’ permitted the production of plutonium for a ‘peaceful’ nuclear device”.

A July 9, 1968 cable from the US Embassy in Ottawa to the State Department mentioned that the inspection of CIRUS disclosed that the fuel discharged was “irradiated … at low exposure”, which could signal either production of weapons-grade plutonium, or corrosion of fuel clad causing premature discharge. A September 29, 1970, note from the State Department to the US Embassy in India specified that the PNE programme was “tantamount to (the) development (of) nuclear weapons”. This note was delivered as a demarche to India’s External Affairs Ministry, as well as to M. A. Vellodi, deputised to Vikram Sarabhai, the then chief of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC).

Confirming this, a telegram from the US Embassy in India of November 18, 1970 to the State Department also mentioned conveying the US argument that “PNEs could not be distinguished from nuclear weapons, and that the Indians could not use US supplies for the production of PNEs”, including heavy water provided as per the 1960 contract. However, as the agreement did not specifically prohibit PNEs, the Indians saw no constraints on pursuing them, the cable cautioned. Vellodi responded to the demarche, noting that India would “honour its international atomic energy commitments”, that India was interested in employing nuclear explosions for peaceful purposes, but lacked the means and intention to do so “any time soon”.

Disagreeing with the US about PNE being indistinguishable from nuclear weapons, Vellodi asserted that India is free to use nuclear technology “for any peaceful purposes”, and to develop and test nuclear explosives. Did India violate the 1956 Cirus agreement with its PNE? If not, why was India subjected to global censure? Were Canada’s subsequent actions, including withdrawal from cooperation and aid, justified? Let me answer these questions through a condensed narrative of the facts and perspectives from the copious archival records of the GoI. At the outset, it is pertinent to share a correspondence between the two former PMs — Pierre Trudeau and Indira Gandhi — years before the PNE, but it had a foreboding character. On October 1, 1971, Pierre Trudeau wrote to Gandhi, sharing his government’s serious concern regarding further proliferation of nuclear explosive devices. Reiterating the Canadian position, Trudeau conveyed that the use of Canadian-delivered material, equipment and facilities in India, at Cirus, the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project-I (RAPP-I) or RAPP-II, or fissile material from these reactors, for the production of a nuclear explosive device would inevitably call for a reassessment of Canada’s nuclear cooperation with India. He added that Canada will have no issues if any nuclear state were to offer peaceful nuclear explosion services, and if India does the same using its own plutonium.

While it is evident that the US correspondence on the Cirus inspection could have led the Trudeau government to anticipate a potential Indian PNE, Indira Gandhi’s reply of October 12, 1971, was dramatic when she rejected Trudeau’s connotations on PNE, and refused to discuss the possibility of an Indian PNE, which she termed as hypothetical. Nuclear cooperation agreements between India and Canada, she affirmed, “emphasise the mutual advantage of development and application of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes”, adding that her government is committed to them. Cut to May 18, 1974, all hell broke loose with Canada turning out to be the most aggrieved party as the Cirus reactor was suspected of use in the experiment. The first official reaction came from the Canadian Secretary of State, Mitchell Sharp. Besides reiterating Canada’s opposition to all forms of nuclear testing and seeing India’s nuclear explosion as a setback to international efforts, Sharp’s statement reiterated that “Canada’s long-standing cooperation with India in nuclear energy has been for peaceful purposes only”, and that India had declared its explosion as “solely for research in the development of nuclear explosions for peaceful purposes”. The statement ended by expressing ‘special concern’ over India’s action, and it sees no distinction between an explosion for peaceful and military purposes.

The Indian stand While India’s responses to the Canadian allegations were addressed at multiple levels, including by the then Foreign Secretary T N Kaul, who stated in Washington that “not an ‘ounce’ of the fissile material used in the nuclear test was derived from Canadian-built facilities”, the official Indian position was to deny the Cirus link to the plutonium source, before mentioning it in the first draft, which was shared by V C Trivedi, secretary (east), to Homi Sethna, then AEC chairman, with answers on the following lines. The draft said that the plutonium for this peaceful nuclear explosion was acquired by irradiation of Indian uranium fuel in the Cirus reactor and was extracted in the Indian fuel reprocessing plant. Canadian technology was not utilised either in the generation of the fuel or in the extraction of plutonium or its later purification, as India has never received this technology from Canada. As far as India is aware, “the technologies of plutonium extraction and subsequent purification are not available in Canada”. Despite accepting how plutonium was obtained, India claimed that Canadian technology was not used.

Further, the draft read that “GoI has announced in Parliament on several occasions its deep and abiding interest in the peaceful uses of atomic energy, including peaceful nuclear underground explosion experiment... for the extraction of oil and gas from fields… (and) using these types of experiments to remove large quantities of earth and rocks”. It was for this reason that the experiment was executed in a manner which would generate data to be subsequently used in such technologies. The draft added: “The GoI would like to reiterate that the experiment was entirely peaceful and clean… and no radioactivity was detected at the site.” The draft reminded Canada of its study to extract oil from the Athabasca tar sands using a peaceful nuclear explosion, adding that GoI would be most happy to share its research, as India’s experiment was conducted in an area which comprised numerous layers.

While this draft was shared internally on May 24, 1974, the first official response was provided through a circular (24307) by the foreign secretary and sent to All Heads of Mission on May 28. The circular asserted that there was nothing sudden or secret about the PNE, with positions made clear in the parliament and IAEA panel discussions. On the source of plutonium, the circular stated that it is “entirely Indian”, and explained that “India started making its nuclear fuel in 1960 with the first plutonium extraction in an Indian designed and built plant in 1964”. India’s maiden zero-energy fast reactor fuelled with plutonium was functional in May 1972. The circular affirmed that it is false to say that India used any foreign technology or inputs in this experiment.

On the violation of the agreement with Canada, or any others, the circular quoted Article II of the Cirus agreement, which said that the reactor and its product will be employed only for peaceful purposes. The circular added that India’s nuclear energy programme is devoted to economic development purposes only, and that the cost of the PNE was ₹3 million. Fully asserting the ‘peaceful purposes’ of PNE in the exploration of oil and gas, the circular echoed the draft in stating that no radioactivity was found. A day before the ‘official’ position was circulated, former Indian high commissioner to Canada Uma Shankar Bajpai gave his take to the Rotary Club of Canada, in which he asserted that “the plutonium employed is not of Canadian origin, and both technically and materially the experiment is totally indigenous”. On May 31, 1974, Bajpai wrote to the foreign secretary stating that the answer to whether the nuclear device was based on material or technology coming from Canadian reactors or an assistance programme is not definitive. Bajpai pointed out that the circular mentioned the Indian reactors from which plutonium could have been taken, but also referred to Cirus, and the peaceful purpose of it, which created doubt as to whether “we drew upon Cirus plutonium for our experiment; general impression is we have even if Canadians admitted that their Uranium did not go into it”. Bajpai, thus, framed the focus back on how Cirus was involved in the whole cycle.

The next day, June 1, 1974, Bajpai received two communiques from the foreign secretary — an informal note containing talking points to be handed over to the Canadians, and the text of Gandhi’s latest letter to Trudeau. The points stated that the term 'peaceful purposes' has not been specifically defined in these agreements. So, the expression had to be understood in its internationally accepted connotation, which endorsed the use of nuclear energy for underground explosions. The peaceful intention of the PNE was evident in its underground testing, unlike above-ground for military purposes. Adding that the infrastructure for the test was already present in India, the note reiterated no usage of any Canadian material or technology, and that “the plutonium came from our own fuel fabrication plant by reprocessing Indian fuel irradiated in the CIRUS reactor”. This was the first formal instruction from GoI asking its high commissioner to acknowledge the use of Cirus in the PNE, along with the contradiction of claiming otherwise.

Meanwhile, Gandhi’s letter of June 1 made no direct reference to CIRUS other than to refer to the ‘misconception’ that “Canadian material has been used in our experiment”. Stating it to be “incorrect”, her letter also insisted that “the material, technology and know-how used were entirely indigenous”, and that no obligation under agreements with Canada has been violated. In his reply of June 13, Trudeau unequivocally cited the aide memoire by the Indian high commissioner confirming usage of Cirus for irradiating the fuel that ended up in the PNE, thus confirming “my initial apprehension that the facilities of the Canadian-supplied reactor at Trombay might have been involved in the production of the plutonium required for your experiment”.

Citing his letter of 1971 that involvement of Cirus in a future explosion will lead to reassessment of the cooperation, Trudeau justified his May 22, 1974 decision to halt further shipments. While endorsing the fundamental difference in attitude of both countries towards nuclear testing, Trudeau affirmed that since the technology is the same for weapon development, PNE services should only be provided by countries that “already possess the technology”. On June 13, Canada also stated at the IAEA Board of Governors that Article 1 of NPT treated nuclear weapons and nuclear explosive devices as the same, and that no country had so far demonstrated economic and development applications of PNEs nor used them for the same.

Sealing the debate Between June 1 and July 1974, when both delegations met in Ottawa, many correspondences, especially between the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), continued to debate the Cirus question and rationalise its role in the PNE. A twist was provided by Dr Raja Ramana, the project leader of “Smiling Buddha” of the PNE mission, who said in an interview with All India Radio that the Purnima reactor played “a key role, and it turned out high-quality plutonium for the present experiment”. In a telegram on June 11 to the secretary (east), Bajpai raised this query about Purnima’s role and asked whether he could tell the Canadian press about the Cirus role.

Similarly, on June 17, the acting high commissioner also wrote to secretary (east) asking for clarity on ‘Purnima’s role’ while also sharing a statement by the former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger that “the Indian explosion occurred with waste material that was diverted not from American reactor under American safeguards, but from a Canadian reactor that did not have appropriate safeguards”. Interestingly, days later, Secretary Sharp said that the US also had a part in the development of the reactor, providing the heavy water used as a coolant. On June 19, secretary (E) replied with the instruction that the high commission should state that it is “not equipped to answer technical and scientific queries” on any questions regarding Purnima. The secretary also pointed to Gandhi’s interview with the CBC in which she completely rejected the Canadian-made material’s involvement in the PNE. Also mentioned is Sharp’s remark in another CBC interview: “The Indians will maintain that it is for peaceful purposes and, in fact, this explosion was for peaceful purposes.”

On June 21, the acting high commissioner wrote to secretary (E) that the Canadian press reported that the Indian ‘nuclear blast’ was linked to the Canadian reactor, and that an External Affairs official confirmed the Indian aide mémoire being shared with the press. On June 24, the Toronto Star cited the aide mémoire as confirmation that “the fissile material used in the nuclear explosion was derived from the Canadian-built reactors in Trombay”. On the same day, JS Teja advised the high commission to inform journalists that “although marginal use of Cirus may have been made, the plutonium itself had been fabricated from our own uranium, purified in our own plutonium separation plant. It may be noted that the Canadian government itself has earlier agreed that India has not broken any agreement with Canada concerning cooperation in the field of nuclear energy”. Beyond the official correspondence, this could be the first instance of the GoI confessing publicly that Cirus had been used for the PNE, even if in ‘marginal’ terms, while insisting that there was no violation of the agreement, which Canada also endorsed.

The issue seemed to be put to rest by the time of the India-Canada bilateral meetings in July 1974. At these meetings, issues like proliferation of nuclear explosion technology, India’s plans for peaceful experiments, its accession to the NPT, approach to safeguards on export of nuclear technology, and possible assurances on the existing safeguards on RAPP were discussed. The brief prepared by the Americas division of the MEA indicated that India remained non-committal on future ‘peaceful experiments’ or compromising the right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy, though agreeing to “non-discriminatory and appropriate safeguards”, but not ready to commit in writing on future plutonium uses, especially of RAPP, beyond the provisions of the IAEA safeguards.