The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday allowed online bond platform providers (OBPPs) to offer products and securities regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator in GIFT-IFSC.

The move is part of modifications to the regulatory framework for OBPPs aimed at promoting ease of doing business. Sebi has also allowed such platforms to offer bonds issued under Section 54EC of the Income-tax Act, 1961, or Section 85 of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

Under the revised framework, OBPPs can offer products or securities regulated by financial sector regulators, including Sebi, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), IFSCA and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).