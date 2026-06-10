News in brief: Caribbean

J oint air, maritime drills

Exercise Tropical Dagger XIII, which ended on March 7 in Jamaica, displayed drone-enabled surveillance, intelligence fusion, tactical aviation assets, rapid-response weapons and maritime assault systems developed for counter-narcotics and urban warfare missions across the Caribbean.

One of the region’s most significant multinational special operations showcased weapons like the United States’ (US) assault rifles and precision carbines during live-fire drills. Troops also displayed tactical communications systems, range-finding systems, and surveillance technologies. Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago conducted fast-rope and rappel operations from military helicopters.

High-intensity kinetic theatre

Operation Southern Spear, a counter-narcotics military operation led by the US, which began in November in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, has transitioned from a surveillance-focused mission into a high-intensity kinetic theatre over the last two months. The Joint Task Force Southern Spear executed its 56th lethal kinetic maritime strike on May 4. The US is using autonomous interceptor robotic vessels and vertical take-off and landing drones to engage targets without endangering sailors. Long-endurance unmanned surface vehicles, which serve as a mobile sonar, are being used during the operation.