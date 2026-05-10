China's role in West Asia has its limits

T he Iran war and its uncertain prognosis have crystallised a question that has been building for years: can China replace the United States (US) as the principal external anchor in West Asia? The short answer is no, but the longer answer is more consequential than a simple negative. China is already an alternative to the US in important economic, technological, and normative domains. It has demonstrated modest ability to nudge outcomes through quiet diplomacy, and it will be a dominant player in post-war reconstruction. What it is not — and what it is not prepared to become — is a substitute for the US as the region’s net security provider.

China’s low-key response to the Iran war captures this duality. It has positioned itself as a responsible actor — calling for a ceasefire, invoking international law, encouraging Iran to accept a ceasefire while balancing its regional relationships, supporting Pakistan’s mediatory role, and avoiding any form of military entanglement. The conflict has reinforced China’s narrative that the US is overstretched, impulsive, and increasingly unreliable, while China is measured and stability-seeking. China’s greatest strategic gain from the Iran war is the deepening US involvement in yet another West Asian crisis, postponing any American pivot to the Indo-Pacific. While the limitations of China as a strategic partner and peacemaker are evident, it will seek to benefit from post-war disenchantment with Donald Trump’s America.

China’s most durable influence in West Asia is economic and technological. Over the past decade, China has deepened ties across energy, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing in ways that create long-term interdependence- oil and gas contracts, financing for ports and industrial zones. Chinese firms dominate global supply chains for solar modules, batteries, electric vehicles, and grid technologies — capabilities that Gulf states find attractive as they pursue diversification away from hydrocarbons and build more resilient, electrified economies, a trend that is likely to be accelerated by the Iran conflict. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Gulf has matured into a more diversified, commercially oriented portfolio that includes logistics hubs, industrial parks, data centres, and energy partnerships. Post-Covid, the BRI has been both reinvigorated and repurposed. West Asia is central to this change, with increased salience of Gulf states for three linked reasons: as sources of energy security and hydrocarbon logistics; as market and industrial nodes for tariff-sensitive supply-chain relocation; and as strategic geography for logistics, ports, industrial parks and an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem that anchors China’s regional trade, technology and resource strategies.

Technology has emerged as a powerful vector of China’s structural influence and its competition with the US in the Gulf. It is not a zero-sum battlefield where one power displaces the other, because the region has exercised considerable agency, developing strong technology links with China while maintaining its security and economic relations with the US. Also Read Pakistan's mediation belies India's claims of its isolation Chinese companies supply surveillance systems, smart-city platforms, cloud and data-centre services, and AI tools that appeal to governments prioritising rapid delivery, efficient administration, and domestic stability. But they also face security and reputational scrutiny around data sovereignty, dual-use risks, and interoperability with Western systems, which require them to work exclusively with the US and other Western vendors on sensitive systems.

Post-war reconstruction In the near term, the post-war reconstruction market will be large and time-sensitive. Chinese contractors and financiers are well-positioned to capture a significant share by offering end-to-end packages, including capital, engineering scale, and proprietary technology. Those reconstruction and modernisation projects will deepen economic linkages that reorient procurement and policy choices in ways that are not easily reversed. Heavy reliance on Chinese finance and technology can create vulnerabilities — political leverage, single-supplier dependencies, and exposure to dual-use proliferation risks — that regional actors and external partners will seek to mitigate. This will open up opportunities for Indian companies. China’s security footprint in West Asia is growing but remains limited, and several interlocking factors make it unlikely that it will supplant the US as the region’s principal security guarantor. The US sustains an unparalleled combination of forward bases, expeditionary logistics, carrier and amphibious strike groups, pre-positioned munitions, and integrated command structures that together enable rapid, multi-domain crisis response.

China’s overseas military infrastructure is narrow and purpose-specific by comparison: a logistics facility in Djibouti, periodic naval task groups, and commercial port arrangements with dual-use potential. These assets do not provide the continuous, layered deterrence required to offer complex security arrangements in the region. The US’ security advantage is also embedded in decades of defence cooperation, training, intelligence sharing, arms transfers and dense ties between the US and regional ruling elites. Those linkages are symbiotic: local regimes rely on US force posture and interoperability to deter external aggression and manage internal threats, while the US relies on host-nation basing arrangements to project power.

China’s strategic calculus compounds these constraints. Its priority in the region is to preserve the external conditions that sustain its economic model: open sea lanes, stable energy supplies, and uninterrupted trade. It is not invested in the creation of a global expeditionary posture requiring sustained troop deployments, alliance commitments, and the political willingness to use force on behalf of partners. This is not a temporary hesitation; it reflects a consistent and deeply held reluctance to assume security guarantor responsibilities. In the aftermath of the Iran war, Gulf countries may invest more in their own military capabilities and diversify beyond the US. This may lead to stepped-up cooperation with China in arms procurements, joint exercises, and defence-industrial ventures.

Finally, China has repeatedly signalled a willingness to let the US and regional security coalitions continue to perform the coercive functions that underpin deterrence, while China focuses on economic and diplomatic roles and progressive build-up of its security footprint. Replacing the US as the primary security guarantor would require a sustained shift in Chinese force posture, doctrine, and political willingness to accept the costs and obligations of alliance leadership — a shift for which there is no evidence China is prepared. Besides, China gains from a distracted US, which is embroiled in delivering on its security commitments in West Asia and has less bandwidth for the Indo-Pacific.

China as a peacemaker Over the past decade, China has moved from a largely transactional presence in West Asia to a more visible diplomatic actor that offers mediation as one of several instruments in its toolkit. Two strands characterise this evolution. First, China has sought to be a convenor and a player: hosting summits, issuing multi-point proposals, and positioning its Global Security Initiative as a non-Western framework for conflict resolution. Second, it has practised a low-profile, incremental form of engagement that privileges discreet facilitation over grandstanding. The 2023 Saudi–Iran rapprochement illustrated the first strand. China provided a diplomatic platform and high-level imprimatur for a process in which Iraq, Oman and other regional actors had done most of the heavy lifting. China does not have an institutional apparatus that would allow it to shape or enforce settlements on its own.

China’s low-key handling of the Iran war offers an example of the second strand involving discreet diplomacy, multilateral framing, calibrated public messaging and letting others take the limelight. Chinese officials worked through back channels and supported a five-point peace plan with Pakistan, which then functioned as the facilitator between the US and Iran. This local broker arrangement reduces political risk for China, which has little appetite for playing a direct role as the intermediary between an unpredictable US president and a wounded regime in Iran, both of whom claim to have the strategic edge. China has been explicit about what it will not do: it will not provide security guarantees, deploy expeditionary forces, or assume the coercive responsibilities that underpin enforcement of ceasefires. Regional states accordingly treat the Chinese role as complementary to, not a replacement for, Western crisis management. China’s diplomacy in West Asia is a carefully managed balancing act. It has cultivated deep ties with Gulf states through energy contracts, investment, and technology partnerships, while simultaneously maintaining a relationship with Iran that includes being the monopsonic buyer of Iran’s sanctioned oil, giving it an economic lifeline, and a source of dual-use parts and precursor chemicals for its drone and missile programmes.

The Iran war tested that balance. China’s public messaging condemned unilateral strikes, emphasised de-escalation and supported reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while its private diplomacy nudged Iran toward a pause. Post-war, China’s assistance in rebuilding Iran’s military-industrial base will not be well received by the Gulf nations, but they will nevertheless offer lucrative opportunities to Chinese companies in their own reconstruction. In the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) deliberations on Iran-related measures, China allowed Russia to take the lead but adopted a cautious stance: China supported condemning Iran’s attacks and called for protection of maritime traffic, but it refused to endorse texts that it judged could be used to justify or legalise military operations against Iran. That stance produced an abstention on an early Bahrain-sponsored resolution and a later veto on a follow-up Bahrain text, explicitly citing the precedent of the UNSC resolution on Libya in 2011.

China’s posture criticising Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon contrasts with India’s diplomatic stance. Its willingness to take a clearer rhetorical position reflects its broader narrative of opposing unilateral coercion and presenting itself as a defender of sovereignty and the global South. India’s diplomacy is shaped by a complex mix of strategic partnership with the US and deepening ties with Israel, whereas China frames its critique in systemic terms, including opposition to unilateral use of force, while continuing to maintain economic engagement with Israel. China’s approach has yielded greater dividends in the global South, while India has suffered some loss of credibility.

The western notion of a China–Russia–Iran axis overstates the cohesion among these states. The Iran war has produced limited operational coordination: Russia deepened military-intelligence ties with Iran; China provided diplomatic shielding and continued economic lifeline through oil purchases. Yet, the triangular relationship is better described as a coalition of convenience in the region, and the divergences are as revealing as the convergences. The Iranian ambassador to China publicly urged the creation of a security guarantee mechanism involving the UN, China, Russia and other powers. China’s foreign ministry response stressed that it wants disputes resolved through dialogue and negotiation rather than through security commitments, and Chinese analysts opposed China taking on a guarantor role — warning that China lacks the appetite and the institutional arrangements to substitute for existing security providers. China’s response to the US blockade of Iran’s ports and coastal waters has been strong rhetorically but not backed up by any action.

Russia is comfortable instrumentalising disorder to weaken Western cohesion and welcomes diversion of attention away from Ukraine; China fears the systemic instability that would damage its trade and supply chains. Russia benefits directly from oil above $100 a barrel; China suffers from sustained energy and trade disruption. China entered the crisis well prepared for an energy shock, yet it understands that a prolonged conflict would harm its economic and systemic interests. Russia is willing to take tactical risks, including deep military entanglement with Iran; China reportedly used its leverage with Russia to restrain transfers of weapon systems like advanced air defence, which could provoke wider escalation.